Festive road safety tips: Be wary of reckless drivers and don’t be one

Most motorists who will be taking long-distance holiday trips may encounter reckless drivers on the way. MasterDrive chief executive Eugene Herbert shared road safety tips for the festive season.

Safe driving during the festive season not only depends on being a responsible driver but also on knowing how to handle these reckless drivers.

Festive season road safety tips

MasterDrive chief executive Eugene Herbert said the ultimate rule when it comes to reckless drivers is to put as much distance between the vehicles.

“While it might be frustrating to encounter a driver who puts you at risk, the best way is to allow the driver to pass,” said Herbert.

There are some common scenarios in which you may encounter this:

Reckless overtaking:

If a driver is pressuring you to move over so they can pass but you can see that there’s oncoming traffic or you feel uncomfortable, continue driving calmly and maintain your position until you feel that it is safe to do so.

Fast and reckless drivers:

If a driver is swerving between lanes at a speed, safely move out of their way, so they can pass you without swerving around you or driving up too close behind you.

On a single-carriageway, wait until you see a safe opportunity and then move over to let them pass.

Vehicles travelling too close behind you:

Again, move over and let them pass as soon as possible. However, you should also react with additional time to obstacles you see ahead.

For example, if you know you need to turn off soon, put your indicator on long before you usually would so the driver knows you’re going to slow down

and turn off.

Unroadworthy vehicles:

There are definite signs that can indicate to you that you should move away from certain vehicles, such as broken brake and indicators lights, that can endanger you should something fail.

In addition to being wary of reckless drivers, make sure that you yourself do not become one.

“If someone doesn’t let you pass immediately, it is possible they see something you don’t. Give the cues of other drivers some consideration.”

“Avoid pressurising drivers to do things they are clearly not comfortable with,” said Herbert.

“During wet weather, if motorists around you slow down, do the same as well. Your speed should be based on the conditions of the road and the vehicles around you.”

