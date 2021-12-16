R20 million worth of cocaine found on Jeffreys Bay main beach

Citizen Reporter

Passers-by walking their dog made quite the discovery on Wednesday morning, 15 December when they stumbled upon a suspicious looking parcel that washed ashore.

According to a statement by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS), the local police were called to the scene to examine the package.

“Several suspected compressed bricks of pure white cocaine weighing 46kg worth an estimated street value of R20 million were found upon opening the package,” the statement reads.

The suspected cocaine was wrapped in a thick black plastic bag, properly sealed, to prevent the drugs from getting wet. An empty plastic container was tied to the package to keep it afloat.

The drugs was seized by police and the docket has been referred to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha for further investigation.

No arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information, or persons who may have come across a similar package, to contact Warrant Officer Pit van Zyl on 082 065 9694.

Earlier this month, cocaine worth R240 million was found stashed in a shipping container at Durban Harbour.

The drugs, weighing 600kg, was stashed in large black sports bags and hidden between the floorboards of the shipping container.

The Hawks seized the shipment after receiving a tip-off that an MSC vessel travelling from South America to South Africa was transporting the drugs.

In a separate incident in November, 541kg of cocaine, with a street value of R200 million was stolen from Hawks offices in Port Shepstone.

The thieves gained entry through a window and made off with the drugs after “tampering” with one of the safes in the office.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.