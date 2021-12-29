Here’s where Joburg residents can pay their last respects to Desmond Tutu

Nica Richards

From spotlights illuminating purple onto iconic monuments in Cape Town to flowers being laid across the country, the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has touched people the world over.

With most mourning and funeral processions taking place in Cape Town, namely at the St George’s Cathedral, distance and Covid-19 protocols may prove a challenge for those far away who also wish to pay tribute to the fallen father of the “rainbow nation”.

As such, City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Johannesburg, Reverend Steve Moreo, and Anglican Dean of Johannesburg, Father Xolani Dlwati, have arranged various events throughout the week leading up to Tutu’s creation on Saturday for Joburg residents to pay tribute.

Wreath laying and prayer

On Wednesday at 12pm, a candlelight prayer session and the laying of a wreathe will take place at the Tutu House in Orlando West, Soweto.

A livestream will be available on the City of Joburg’s official Facebook and Twitter handles.

Members of the public are invited to lay flowers and wreaths from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral in the Johannesburg CBD.

Prayer sessions will also be held at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday and Thursday night, from 6pm to 7pm.

The prayer session will be led by Phalatse and Father Dlwati.

Memorial service

A memorial service being held in memory of Tutu to reflect and celebrate his memory and legacy will take place on Thursday at Saint Mary’s Cathedral as well.

The service will include a Eucharist and tributes from the City of Joburg, provincial and national government, and members of the church.

Signing the book of condolences

Residents can sign the book of condolences with their last messages to Tutu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Orlando West, behind the Hector Peterson Memorial.

On Wednesday and Thursday, people can sign the book from 10am to 4pm, on Friday from 11am to 1pm, and on Sunday from 11:30am to 2pm.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

Members of the public can also send their condolences virtually, by emailing condolences@gcis.gov.za, or clicking here to leave a message.

Breathing life back into Joburg

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Phalatse said breathing life back into the City, especially historical monuments such as Saint Mary’s Cathedral, would be a great tribute to Tutu.

“There can be no greater tribute to Tutu than to carry on his legacy of reconciliation and national building.

“We should always strive to build bridges across racial and socio-economic lines in order to remain true to the aspiration of being the Rainbow Nation,” Phalatse said.

