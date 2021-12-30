WATCH LIVE: Tutu’s body arrives at St George’s Cathedral

Citizen Reporter

The body of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who has been accorded a Category 1 state funeral, will from today lie in state at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

His body will remain at the cathedral until he is cremated at his funeral service on Saturday, also at St George’s Cathedral.

A large cortege is expected to arrive at the cathedral’s door around 9am.

The number of mourners outside the cathedral continues to grow as people line up to pay their last respects, while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

The Saturday funeral service will be officiated by Bishop Michael Nuttal, and will be led by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

Watch the coverage as the Arch’s body arrives at the cathedral, courtesy of SABC News, below.

Paying their last respects

Since Tutu’s death on 26 December, people across the country have paid their respects.

In Cape Town, Table Mountain, City Hall and St George’s Cathedral have been illuminated in purple light to remember and honour Tutu’s legacy.

Flowers have been placed outside the cathedral and condolence books have been made available to sign.

The interfaith memorial service was hosted by the City of Cape Town at City Hall on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday morning, the Johannesburg leg of the memorial service will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral.

