Cele threatens to ‘take action’ against blogger after posts about ‘daughter’

Police Minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take action against entertainment blogger Musa Khawula unless he apologises for and retracts statements made about his daughter.

On Friday Khawula posted videos on Twitter claiming Cele was at Coco nightclub in Cape Town with his daughter Khumbuza Cele. Khawula claimed that Khumbuza was celebrating her 24th birthday at the club.

Cele was criticised on Twitter after the videos were posted. Some said Cele was hypocritical because he often called for stricter restrictions on alcohol sales in South Africa.

Others were critical that the woman dancing in the video clip didn’t seem to be wearing any underwear.

Khumbuza Cele last night at Coco night club celebrating her 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/eidgfpxTOf— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 31, 2021

Speaking to eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah, Cele said the woman in the video is not his daughter, but has the same name as his daughter. He also said he wants Khawula’s claims to be retracted.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the person in Khawula’s Twitter videos is not the police minister’s daughter. She also said that Cele “plans to take necessary action” if Khawula does not retract the statements and apologise for them.

[JUST IN] Police Minister sets the record straight on this video and Twitter post, while on his Durban beachfront walkabout, he tells @DasenThathiah on @eNCA that he plans to take necessary action if @khawula_musa doesn’t retract and apologise. https://t.co/Nj9VNdtZhv— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 1, 2022

Cele seen with unmasked people at V&A Waterfront

It was a rough day for Cele on Twitter. Social media users also slammed the police minister for playing the marimba among many unmasked people during his safety walk ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

[HAPPENING NOW] Scenes at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town where Police Minister Gen Bheki Cele and members of the @SAPoliceService led by WC Provincial Commissioner Lt General Patekile are conducting safety a walk about ahead of #NewsYearsEve celebrations. pic.twitter.com/bmZs1XS6Ok— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 30, 2021

According to Themba, Cele was there to ensure high police visibility at places where crowds were likely to gather for New Year’s Eve.

A video of Cele, however, shows him interacting with people that are unmasked and with very little social distancing taking place around him.

Here are some of the responses to the video:

It does not matter where Bheke Cele is walking or whatever he should be an example to the people around him. Rules are rules. Laws are laws. He should be wearing a mask and should be keeping the Social Distance out in public. Please let him know @

Al

,— Keoni Kawika (@sal_voh) December 31, 2021

So he is playing next to someone who is not wearing a mask and he has no problem because they afforded him some audience…we see you Minister…anyway be happy no restrictions any longer— Weezey27 (@Wisdom273) December 30, 2021

So why are those guys next to him not wearing masks? I mean that's the police commissioner— Bilal Sukhadia (@SukhadiaBilal) December 30, 2021

Thats typical. When real crimes are committed, he plays music. When he can arrest people on the beach, he is doing a great job. When did we start applauding idiocracy?— Kwagga (@jbrits001_jan) December 31, 2021

