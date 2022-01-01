Cele threatens to ‘take action’ against blogger after posts about ‘daughter’

Police Minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take action against entertainment blogger Musa Khawula unless he apologises for and retracts statements made about his daughter.
On Friday Khawula posted videos on Twitter claiming Cele was at Coco nightclub in Cape Town with his daughter Khumbuza Cele. Khawula claimed that Khumbuza was celebrating her 24th birthday at the club.
Cele was criticised on Twitter after the videos were posted. Some said Cele was hypocritical because he often called for stricter restrictions on alcohol sales in South Africa.
Others were critical that the woman dancing in the video clip didn’t seem to be wearing any underwear.
Speaking to eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah, Cele said the woman in the video is not his daughter, but has the same name as his daughter. He also said he wants Khawula’s claims to be retracted.
Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the person in Khawula’s Twitter videos is not the police minister’s daughter. She also said that Cele “plans to take necessary action” if Khawula does not retract the statements and apologise for them.
Cele seen with unmasked people at V&A Waterfront
It was a rough day for Cele on Twitter. Social media users also slammed the police minister for playing the marimba among many unmasked people during his safety walk ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
According to Themba, Cele was there to ensure high police visibility at places where crowds were likely to gather for New Year’s Eve.
A video of Cele, however, shows him interacting with people that are unmasked and with very little social distancing taking place around him.
Here are some of the responses to the video:
