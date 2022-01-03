Marizka Coetzer
3 Jan 2022
South Africa

Gauteng over 300 New Year’s babies richer

On New Year’s Day, 373 babies were born in 40 hospitals.

Picture: iStock
This past New Year's Day more than 300 babies were born across Gauteng, including two sets of twins. On New Year's Day, 373 babies were born in 40 hospitals, healthcare facilities and centres in the province. Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital delivered 11 babies on the day. A total of 24 babies were delivered at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and 16 babies at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital. Tembisa Hospital delivered the most babies on the day, at 35, while Kalafong Hospital delivered 14 babies, including a set of twins.

