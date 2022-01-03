Gauteng over 300 New Year’s babies richer

This past New Year’s Day more than 300 babies were born across Gauteng, including two sets of twins. On New Year’s Day, 373 babies were born in 40 hospitals, healthcare facilities and centres in the province. Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital delivered 11 babies on the day. A total of 24 babies were delivered at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and 16 babies at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital. Tembisa Hospital delivered the most babies on the day, at 35, while Kalafong Hospital delivered 14 babies, including a set of twins. ALSO READ: Health MEC concerned over...

This past New Year’s Day more than 300 babies were born across Gauteng, including two sets of twins.

On New Year’s Day, 373 babies were born in 40 hospitals, healthcare facilities and centres in the province.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital delivered 11 babies on the day.

A total of 24 babies were delivered at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and 16 babies at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital.

Tembisa Hospital delivered the most babies on the day, at 35, while Kalafong Hospital delivered 14 babies, including a set of twins.

Of the regional hospitals, the Far East Rand Hospital delivered the most babies on the day at 22, followed by Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital with 20 babies delivered.

Nineteen babies were delivered at Tambo Memorial Hospital and 17 at Mamelodi Hospital. Thelle Mogoerane Hospital delivered 22 babies, including the second set of twins.

Carletonville Hospital delivered only baby girls on the day, while Bronkhorstspruit Hospital delivered one baby girl and one baby boy.

Only baby boys were delivered at Boekenhout Midwife-Obstetric Units (MOU), Mohlakeng MOU and Lillian Ngoyi Community Healthcare Centres on the day.

At the Itireleng, Levai Mbatha Kgabo and Temba Community Health Centres and Laudium MOU only baby girls were delivered on the day.

The Western Cape government announced the birth of 175 babies on New Year’s Day.

