LIVE UPDATES: Goverment calls for calm after Parliament fire

The presiding officers of Parliament said the fire which destroyed parts of the bicameral legislature structures on Sunday “came a critical time”.

Officials called on South Africans to remain calm and said all efforts will be made to limit disruptions to parliamentary operations.

As such, the upcoming 2022 State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech will not be affected.

Parliament fire on Sunday

Firefighters fought the blaze throughout the day. The fire was eventually contained in the old wing, while firefighters worked to control the fire in the new wing.

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngalcula, commended them for their swift response.

“Had it not been for their prompt response, the damage could have been much worse. They responded within six minutes after they were called and alerted, said the Presiding Officers”.

Significant damage has been caused to the New Assembly Wing, which includes the NA Chamber. The presiding officers will “take stock of the incident and assess the damage” today.

Suspect arrested

Law enforcement agencies and investigating officers were told “to leave no stone unturned in establishing the cause of the incident”.

This follows after the Hawks arrested a 51-year-old suspect when it was found the sprinklers didn’t work because someone had closed the valves.

During his initial media address on Sunday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that a suspect was being questioned in connection with the parliament fire.

