Category 2 funeral for Emalahleni mayor? Malatjie deserves ‘official sendoff’

Cheryl Kahla

Requests for a Category 2 state funeral for the late Emalahleni municipality mayor Linah Malatjie was made by Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

The premier – who met with Malatjie’s family on Monday to also discuss the memorial service arrangements and funeral dates – said Malatjie deserves “an official sendoff”

Mayor Malatjie and her husband Esau passed away in hospital following a head-on collision. The accident happened along the R544 road between Gemsbokspruit and Verena in Mpumalanga.

Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie

Category 2 funeral request

Mtshweni-Tsipane said a request for a Category 2 state funeral had already been sent to President Ramaphosa, adding they still await written approval.

The Mpumalanga Premier said Malatjie’s passing will be felt by many:

“Her passing has robbed not only her family of a mother, but the Municipality – and the entire Mpumalanga Province – of a leader with a wealth of experience in Local Government.”

Mayor Linah Malatjie funeral arrangements

Mtshweni-Tsipane said a memorial service will be held on Wednesday 4 January and the funeral arrangements has been set for Sunday.

“[The funeral service] can’t be held on Saturday because the family does not want to clash with the January 8 statement”, the Premier added.

“This is yet another tragic passing of South Africans on our roads since the start of the festive season”. – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

Malatjie will be remembered as a strong and committed leader with a clear vision for Emalahleni, who always kept her door open to her colleagues and local government stakeholder”.

An ‘amazing and inspirational leader’

Meanwhile, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) sent its condolences to Mayor Linah and Esau Malatjie loved ones.

SALGA said the mayor made an indelible contribution not only to the communities she served in the municipality but also to the local government sector at large.

“Mayor Malatjie was an amazing and inspirational leader. Thanks to her rigour, professionalism and immense body of knowledge about local government affairs, which she generously shared, the organisation, municipality and the broader municipal government sector benefited considerably from this, and her passing is a profound loss.”

ALSO READ: Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie dies in car crash