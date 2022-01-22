Online driver’s licence renewal system to be launched in February, says Mbalula

Citizen Reporter

A new digital licence renewal system is set to be launched next month, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula has vowed to introduce computerised system for learner’s licence testing and driver’s licence renewal in order to improve service delivery to motorists.

Online services

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mbalula said processes to digitalise driver’s licence renewal procedures were in the pipeline, which will allow motorists to be able to “access services in the comfort of their homes”.

“In addressing driver competency and putting in place measures to eliminate fraud, we are making significant progress in rolling out computerised learner’s licence testing.

“Through the RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation], we are augmenting the capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and will be launching online services in February 2022 to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times,” the minister said.

The process, Mbalula indicated, will include online eye-testing, and the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application.

“Long-term interventions include integration of driving licence simulators into the testing procedures. This will entail testing the motorist’s level of knowledge of the motor vehicle and road rules before getting into the car,” he said.

The minister’s announcements comes after new RTMC regulations were published last week Friday, 14 January, which will introduce online services to the public for the booking of learner’s licence tests, renewal of driver’s licences, motor vehicle registration and licensing, as well as online vehicle licence renewals.

“This will aid in addressing the corruption associated with the issuing of these licences and or rendering of the services,” Mbalula added.

Motorists across the country can now also renew their licence discs via Pick ‘n Pay’s online system.

Licence printing machine

The Department of Transport, meanwhile, faces a huge backlog of drivers waiting for their new driving licences.

Mbalula revealed earlier this month that the machine used to print new licences was broken.

However, the machine is now undergoing repairs in Germany.

The department has not issued any new licences since November last year due to the damage caused to the machine as a result of flooding.

The minister also insisted that a new driver’s licence card would be introduced. He said he needs to submit the plan to Cabinet for approval.

Mbalula said last year that the new card would be sent to Cabinet for approval early in 2022.

Driving Licence Card Account’s (DLCA’s) Maputla Makgatho previously stated that the machine is more than 20 years old and the Department of Transport will start issuing a tender to procure a new machine during the 2020/2021 financial year.