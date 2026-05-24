Seven dead in Free State head-on crash involving delivery van and motor vehicle

One person sustained moderate injuries.

Seven people have been killed in a head-on collision involving a light delivery van and a light motor vehicle in the Free State.

The accident occurred on the R712 between QwaQwa and Harrismith on Saturday night, 23 May 2026.

Accident

The Free State Road Incident Management System (RIMS) said emergency Services and law enforcement agencies responded to a gruesome head-on collision at about 11:20pm

“Seven passengers (6 males, 1 female) were declared dead on scene. One person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Thebe Hospital in Harrismith for medical care.

“The South African Police Service Crash Investigation Unit was activated to the scene, along with all other relevant stakeholders. The road has since been cleared and is now open to traffic,” Rims said.

Caution

Rims extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

“We urge all road users to exercise caution, obey speed limits, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” it said.

Mpumalanga crash

Last week, ten people were killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus in Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the accident occurred on the R39 highway between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday morning.

Fatalities

All 10 deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi, including the driver.

Eight people died at the scene, one died while being transported to the hospital, and another passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Standerton.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“At the time of the crash, the taxi was travelling from Morgenzon to Standerton, while the bus was reportedly travelling from Standerton to Morgenzon. The bus driver sustained minor injuries. One passenger in the bus escaped unharmed.”

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.