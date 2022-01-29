Police investigating after Komani Town Hall gutted by fire

Citizen Reporter

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquiry after the Komani Town Hall, which houses the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, caught fire on Friday night.

“Saps members were patrolling the area when they noticed smoke coming out of the building, they went to investigate and they found municipal offices and the hall on fire. Firefighters were immediately called to extinguish the blaze but at that time extensive damage had already been incurred,” said police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Kinana said that police had not made any arrests yet.

No injures were reported, he added.

Members of the Community Police Forum and volunteers reportedly tried to contain the fire, to little effect.

Meanwhile, according to Algoa FM, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has blamed ‘the ongoing neglect of municipal infrastructure’ in Komani after the town hall caught fire.

This is the fourth Enoch Mgijima municipal building to go up in flames in the last two years.

“The municipality alleges that they have no money for repairs, yet they have funds to purchase a brand-new vehicle to the value of R671,550 for the Speaker, and this was done without a council resolution,” said DA MPL Jane Cowley.

Cowley also alleged that the municipality’s fire engine, which has needed repairs since October, is still without an engine.

The Komani Town Hall’s foundation was laid in 1882, with the clock tower added in 1897 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.

“SAPS has registered an inquiry docket for investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been determined,” said Kinana.

“Anyone with information that can shed light on the cause of the fire is requested to please make contact with Komani Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10 111.”

