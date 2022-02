The low level of trust in the government and police appears to be deteriorating rapidly, especially after the public spat between Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole, who are sworn to protect and serve the country. Civil society nonprofit organisation Sonke Gender Justice spokesperson Given Sigauqwe said there was a growing tendency among parliamentarians to view the National Assembly as an arena in which to either settle personal scores, or take jabs at each other. “These actions take away from what is meant to be done there, which is to debate policy in the name of bettering...

The low level of trust in the government and police appears to be deteriorating rapidly, especially after the public spat between Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole, who are sworn to protect and serve the country.

Civil society nonprofit organisation Sonke Gender Justice spokesperson Given Sigauqwe said there was a growing tendency among parliamentarians to view the National Assembly as an arena in which to either settle personal scores, or take jabs at each other.

“These actions take away from what is meant to be done there, which is to debate policy in the name of bettering the lives of South Africans,” he said.

ALSO READ: Government urged to intervene as massive food-price spikes hit the poor

Instead, Sigauqwe said, much money and many hours were spent while South Africans had to endure unproductive spectacles.

Gender-based violence (GBV) activist and founder of the Cradle of Hope in the West Rand Melodie van Brakel said while the emperors were parading around naked, the people were starving.

“It’s like they have these elevated egos, but have no idea what is going on, on the ground. For them, it’s about egos and not serving people.

“The officials who receive salaries from taxpayers’ money are all public servants, but they act like they are gods,” she said.

Van Brakel said they had been swamped with vulnerable children and women since November last year.

She recently had complaints from people in Krugersdorp West that crime in the area had increased by 50% since they started handing out food parcels during lockdown.

“But our food parcels are for the elderly, women and children. How many studies have shown if someone wasn’t hungry, he wouldn’t steal?” she said.

READ MORE: Battle against GBV hindered by lack of funds

Van Brakel said the food parcels were helping combat crime and that it was the unemployment rate of 66% that was a problem.

“What are they going to do? They turn to crime because crime pays,” she added.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chief executive Wayne Duvenage said the public spat didn’t bode well for society’s trust in the government, which was already extremely low.

Duvenage said this was even more so the case in the space of security and policing.

“The president needs to lead and take command of the various leadership structures and demand impeccable and professional leadership,” he said.

He also said squabbling and shooting from the hip in the public space was unacceptable.