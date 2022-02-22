Eric Naki
Political Editor
22 Feb 2022
5:00 am
South Africa

Interesting budget speech ahead with divided ANC on who should lead job creation

It remains to be seen whether finance minister will support the Ramaphosa's idea, or side with the left on the debate around whether the private sector should lead job creation and not the state.

Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana arrives for the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall, 10 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
This year’s budget should be more interesting than any other before, because it’s a test for both newly appointed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership mettle against the left within the ruling party. As Godongwana presents his inaugural budget speech in parliament, the question is whether he will support the president’s idea, or side with the left on the debate around whether the private sector should lead job creation and not the state. But political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the left could continue to battle Ramaphosa, or even Godongwana if he emulated the president in fraternising...

