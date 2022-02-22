Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
22 Feb 2022
5:00 am
Interesting budget speech ahead with divided ANC on who should lead job creation
Eric Naki
It remains to be seen whether finance minister will support the Ramaphosa's idea, or side with the left on the debate around whether the private sector should lead job creation and not the state.
Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana arrives for the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall, 10 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
