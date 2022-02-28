Lunga Simelane
28 Feb 2022
South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa hunts for top cop

Lunga Simelane

Experts: ‘career cops needed, not political connections’.

Khehla Sitole has been axed as National Police Commissioner. Picture: Jacques Nelles
President Cyril Ramaphosa is shopping for a new top cop, and there is no idea when he – or she – is coming to work in one of the most career-limiting jobs in the country. At stake is the position of new national police commissioner after the axing of Khehla Sitole – and the position comes with a heavy history that could be difficult to fill. Eldred de Klerk, policing expert and director and senior associate of the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, said the problems facing the South African police were deep-rooted and systemic. De Klerk said...

