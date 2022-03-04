South Africa choose the ‘wrong side of history’

South Africa will be placed under a diplomatic microscope by the rest of the world – and the government will be a political target at home – after it abstained from voting on a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. US assistant secretary for the Bureau of the African Affairs, Molly Phee, said an abstention did not mean the country supported Russia, although she believed it was important for all countries to stand together against what she termed “Russian aggression”. The principle should always be it is unacceptable to use force of any kind...

US President Joe Biden clearly stated there was no intention by America to send troops to Ukraine and Washington appealed for international unity and rejection of Russia’s actions.

Phee quoted Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying the US would not pass any individual judgment, adding: “An abstention speaks louder itself compared to no vote. We need to look at the individual country and assess their relationship with Russia and look at how they voted in that context.”

She said it was not about supporting the US position in the war, but this was a position of the international community. They came together after realising the naked aggression and brutality of Russia against Ukraine.

“This is our position and we believe it should be a position of all democracy-loving countries in the world,” she said.

The US believed there were many ways countries could force Russia to back off, including disengaging with it on various fronts.

Washington would consider assistance it could give to countries which suffered economically after standing up against Russia. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the fact South Africa had joined 39 nations which abstained, compared with the 141 which supported the United Nations resolution, was “a disgrace”.

“The refusal to denounce this war places South Africa on the wrong side of history, together with a list of countries known for their human rights violations and disdain for democratic and free market principles, including China, Cuba and North Korea.”

On Thursday, Ukraine took a swipe at Pretoria’s stance and described its decision as “puzzling” and “alarming”.

South Africa’s failure to acknowledge Russia was waging a war in Ukraine in its statement indicated it was not neutral.

“Being the leader of democratic processes, not only in the region but globally, this approach is not useful for the resolution of conflict,” said Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova.

“Not to accept it or acknowledge it in a statement is already a statement not of the neutral position.”

Political analyst Everisto Benyera, an associate professor of African politics at the University of South Africa, said Pretoria could have voted in favour, against or abstained from the vote, but had chosen to abstain as a sign it was neutral in the matter.

“There was a strong urge to abstain because SA is a member of the Brics [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] alliance. It would have been awkward if it voted against Russia, which is its ally in Brics.

“South Africa … cannot be punished for abstaining. At the UN, the best way of protecting your national interests is to show there is a third way – it can’t only be left or right.”

A member of the foreign diplomatic corps in South Africa, who asked not to be named, said the situation was tricky because of the historical relations.

“So, it’s difficult to picture the [ANC] will go with this type of witch-hunt the West is doing.

“Plus, the situation is so complex and taking a position is a bit more complex in a bipolar world,” the diplomat said. Thirteen other African countries abstained from the vote.

