‘We don’t take any side’: Dirco denies backtracking on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says South Africa’s failure to acknowledge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “doesn’t mean endorsing the war”.

On Wednesday, South Africa abstained from voting on a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa was among 35 member states that abstained, including China, India, Iran and Pakistan.

‘Don’t take any side’

Speaking to East Coast Radio on Thursday, Dirco head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said the South African government was of the view that the resolution could drive a deeper wedge between Russia and Ukraine. Dirco says it would rather use dialogue to end the war.

“Abstaining doesn’t mean we are endorsing what is happening… abstaining means we don’t take any sides. We have confirmed that, with regards to the text of the resolution that was before the UN General Assembly for voting by members, that the resolution in our view did not create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation.

“It sought to drive a deeper wedge between the two countries and we have always maintained the principle stance that international disputes and political challenges are best resolved through dialogue, through negotiations.

“South Africa as a country is a product of a negotiated settlement… when we negotiate and have a dialogue we can avert and avoid conflict,” he said.

Monyela also indicated that no South African has died as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Dirco has identified a total of 64 South African nationals on its database – including 34 university students – who lived in Ukraine, according to Monyela.

Regarding South Africans in Russia, Monyela said: “We have already advised South Africans in Russia who don’t have to be there that it may be best to start making your way back home when there are still commercial flights available before it gets to a point where it’s impossible to get out.

“For now, they are safe because we haven’t seen any attacks in Russia, but it’s a matter we will continue to monitor very closely.”

South Africa is a member of Brics – an economic grouping consisting of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

‘Backtracking’

During the National Assembly Plenary meeting on Wednesday, International Relations Deputy Minister, Candith Mashego-Dlamini insisted that South Africa was not sitting on the fence regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mashego-Dlamini said South Africa was encouraging “all parties through quiet diplomacy” to use international structures like the UN and Brics to work towards de-escalating tensions.

“South Africa encourages all parties to approach dialogue with a spirit of compromise in order to move the process forward without accusing any party, something that will not be helpful with efforts in resolving the conflict. South Africa stands by its principled position of peaceful resolution of conflict,” she said.

She said South Africa had good bilateral relations with both Ukraine and Russia, and “it would therefore be unwise to take a different position that could compromise bilateral relations”.

Meanwhile, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa asked Masego-Dlamini if Dirco still stood by the statement it released last Thursday, in which the department called on Russia to immediately halt the military attacks in Ukraine.

“I think the horses had already bolted on a lot of things that the deputy minister has indicated, and tensions have gone beyond escalation because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. As we speak right now, the country is at war.

“Therefore the question [that needs to be asked is that] does Dirco still stand by the statement it issued last week because judging by the response now there’s an element of backtracking, particularly in a very direct call to Russia,” he said.

The deputy minister replied: “There is no change of any position here, chair, because we are continuing as a country also calling for a peaceful resolution from conflict and that’s our position.”

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor delivered a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday, where she backtracked on her statement that Russia must withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa was said to be “unhappy” about Dirco’s statement as it contradicted South Africa’s position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Last Sunday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele also maintained that South Africa’s position remained mediated dialogue.