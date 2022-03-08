Bolt driver charged with rape, kidnapping and robbery due in court

Citizen Reporter

A suspended Bolt driver accused of sexually assaulting female passengers is expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The man was reportedly arrested on 26 February at the Kya Sands informal settlement after a case of rape was opened at the Douglasdale Police Station on 24 February 2022, according to a News24 report.

The suspect made his first appearance in court last week and his case was postponed to Tuesday.

Multiple charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the man, who has since been suspended on the e-hailing app, faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, the suspect is expected to provide his information to the court in preparation for his bail application.

Social media uproar

The story drew a lot of attention on social media last week after a woman on Friday took to Twitter detailing her friend’s horrific ordeal of being sexually assaulted allegedly by a Bolt driver.

This led to several other personal accounts by female passengers of alleged incidents of sexual assault at the hands of Bolt drivers.

An online petition against Bolt was since established and circulated on social media, demanding that the e-hailing service improves the vetting of its drivers.

The petition has garnered over 100,000 signatures and counting.

Bolt said the driver would only be reinstated on the platform if he is fully exonerated by the courts.

EFF set to protest

Meanwhile, the EFF’s deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola was expected to lead a protest outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court against the driver accused of sexual assault.

[In Pictures]: DSG @mailola_poppy is at the Randburg Magistrate Court today with the lawyer Ms Onalenna Thakga to institute civil action against Bolt driver accused of raping four women passengers. pic.twitter.com/zCNOzTFHwt— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 8, 2022

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

