Student speaks of horror escape from war-torn Ukraine

Brian Sokutu

Warm hugs and kisses on Thursday marked the emotional return of the first batch of 10 South African students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, with most too overwhelmed to relive the trauma of being trapped in the troubled east European country.

While nine evaded the battery of cameras and the phalanx of journalists who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport’s arrival terminal to await the landing from Paris of Air France flight AF990, 25-year-old final-year medical student Vuthari Mtonga said she had not expected to return home alive amid the Russian bombing of Ukraine.

“At some point, I did not expect to get back alive. I did not think that we would make it out but thank God, the Holy Spirit is such a great help,” said Mtonga.

“Our ambassador facilitated us getting out of the border of Hungary and Ukraine. It is such a difficult repatriation in a dangerous situation – people having to get to the border on their own.

“I came from a dangerous area of Kharkiv, where the bombs are happening at the moment. It was entirely up to us to get ourselves to the border,” added Mtonga.

Avoiding answering questions about her personal experience, she said: “I am still traumatised by the whole experience. What I am interested in is how South Africa can help Ukraine at this moment of crisis. How do we help the people there?

“People are being killed. I know people who have been killed. People are targeted – it’s a very serious situation. How can we help bring peace in that land?

“I am interested in how Ukraine can be turned into a place of safety,” she said.

Holding green and red balloons, Mtonga’s cousin, Tinyiko Malubana, told journalists: “It is overwhelming. I am excited to have her home. We just thank God that she is finally home after spending five years in Ukraine studying medicine.

“We have been keeping in contact with her and the whole family was worried, with everyone praying for her safety.”

Aspen Pharmacare – Africa’s largest pharmaceutical company – has partnered with the South African department of international relations and cooperation to assist in the emergency evacuation of South African students who have been studying at various universities in the Ukraine.

With no means to return home, students have crossed into neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Group senior executive for strategic trade, said: “Today is a very significant moment for us because it demonstrates the goodwill and Ubuntu of the people of South Africa. “There can be nothing worse than being stranded in a country abroad without your family, loved ones – facing an uncertain future.

“We have heard from the students and one can see that they have been extremely traumatised – overwhelmed by the occasion. “One of them has described the horrors of war.

“She said people were dying left, right and centre.”

Department deputy director-general Clayson Monyela said South Africa advocated a peaceful dialogue to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“We are quite encouraged that the two sides have started talking, with the foreign minister of Russia meeting his Ukraine counterpart.”

He expected the next group of students to arrive in South Africa next week, “depending on flights being available”.

