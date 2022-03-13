Cape Town Cycle Tour winners: Kim Le Court defends her title

Cheryl Kahla

The 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour is a wrap and the winners have been announced. Congratulations to everyone who dared the cold weather today.

CT Cycle Tour 2022

44th successful tour completed

To add to an already arduous 109-km route around Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain, cyclists also had to contend with wet and windy weather conditions.

The participants, however, would not let a few raindrops dampen their enthusiasm, especially since the last race was held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking ahead of the race, Tour director David Bellairs the there was “an incredible vibe in Cape Town” in the lead up to the event.

“You can sense that things are kind of returning to normal. We were limited to 22,500 entries so as you can imagine we are excited because we are heading back where we need to be”.

Cape Town Cycle Tour winners

Team Qhubeka’s Marc Pritzen was crowned as the victor in the men’s division, with Sasha Weber, HB Kruger and Byron Munton following hot on Pritzen’s wheels.

Pritzen clocked in at 02:37:55. However, all odds were on Kruger to walk away with the prize.

MEN: With less than 10km to go @hbkruger @MarcPritzen, @Byron__Munton and Sasha Weber are clear and look set to fight it out for the title. The bunch are too far back now to catch. You'd have to favour Kruger to take the win in this group. Fascinating race.#ctcycletour pic.twitter.com/MD2T3ijV7R— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 13, 2022

ALSO READ: Cape Town Cycle Tour: Road closures for Sunday 13 March

Kim Le Court on Team GalileoRisk-Infinity went up against the best but nevertheless crossed the finish line in the women’s division.

Le Court clocked an official time of 02:08:45 – making it over the finish line some 29 minutes ahead of male champion Pretzin.

Also in the women’s division, Hayley Preen rode into second place, and Candice Lill in third.

Watch the even here.