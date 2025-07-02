WATCH: Cindy Nell-Roberts shares her journey Down Under through quirky ‘Ausieland updates’

'Melbourne being beautiful is not the absence of beauty in South Africa,' said Nell-Roberts.

Cindy-Nell Roberts has shared her journey down under after moving there with her family. Picture: cindy_nell/Instagram

It’s been more than a year since former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts moved to Australia with her family, and the media personality has shared life in Melbourne through her quirky Ausieland update.

In January 2024, Nell-Roberts and her businessman husband, Clive, packed up their lives in Camps Bay, Cape Town, and moved to Melbourne, Australia, with their two kids, Ethan and Aena.

Their move Down Under happened about five months after the businesswoman was involved in a car accident in Cape Town.

The car crash happened after a 24-wheeler truck spun out of control and smashed into five vehicles. Nell-Roberts was one of the six people who sustained minor injuries.

Nell-Roberts in-love with Melbourne

When most South Africans move to Australia, they tend to choose Sydney and Perth, as these two cities have the largest South African populations.

However, it seems the Nell-Roberts family opted for the southeastern part of Australia, within the state of Victoria, Melbourne, which the former presenter has seemingly fallen in love with.

As though giving a disclaimer to her South African followers who would probably take offence to her newfound love for Melbourne, Nell-Roberts said sagely that the presence of somebody’s greatness is not the absence of yours.

“So, Melbourne being beautiful is not the absence of beauty [in] South Africa. Melbourne for me is so beautiful in autumn and winter,” she said.

“There’s a lot of trees everywhere, it’s really very picturesque.”

Dog parks in the city have also been a favourite. “What I like about the parks is that at every entrance, they supply little dog bags on rolls. I’ve recently started seeing that around Cape Town, which is quite cool.”

Melbourne peeves

She admitted to being annoyed with the number of electricity wires in the city. “It’s like somebody didn’t think through the whole electricity wire thing…once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”

She shared that her dislike of the wires stems from her spending time with yogis. “Energetically, I always think that affects you, all the wires. I try not to see it anymore, and I ask one of my friends to [do] a bit of a sage clean,” she said.

Another annoyance for her was that cars in Australia don’t have enough storage space for modern mothers.

In a video from May, she stated that she had only started doing updates now because she was adjusting to relocating to a new country.

“I’ve just been trying to find my feet in this country…and anyone [who’s] immigrated will tell you it is not easy to immigrate,” said the former beauty pageant queen.

“It doesn’t matter where you immigrate to.”

