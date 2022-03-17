Care of mom ‘disgusting’, says family

Marizka Coetzer

The family of a Johannesburg pensioner who allegedly suffered harrowing abuse at a local frail care facility is now waiting for the department of social development to provide them with a report on the claims.

A spokesperson for the Callaghan family, Virginia Keppler, said on Wednesday the department visited the facility last week to investigate and that they were now awaiting a report.

On Monday, the family of 58-year-old Fatima Callaghan opened a case of abuse against Abida’s Frail Care Centre at the Sophiatown police station, alleging gross neglect and abuse at the hands of staff members.

Callaghan was allegedly starved for days at a time, burnt, beaten and neglected. Keppler said she also has a broken finger and had an old bedsore on her hip.

“Callaghan was also inhumanely deprived of her medication for at least 18 months, putting her at risk of another possible stroke or even death,” she said.

Keppler said when Callaghan’s son visited her three weeks ago, he was refused entry to the centre, supposedly because there were a number of Covid cases there.

But he forced his way into the facility and found his mother with a black eye.

The owner of the centre has been accused of verbally assaulting Callaghan and telling him to get his mother and “f**k off”. Callaghan’s family immediately removed her from the facility. Keppler said they had discovered several bruises on Calaghan’s forehead, back, left eye and hands.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng shadow MEC for social development Refiloe Nt’sekhe, said vulnerable people needed protection.

“It is disgusting that this has happened. I will visit the centre to determine if it is funded by the department and also to get a better understanding of the abuse that is taking place,” she said.

Nt’sekhe said the role of frail care centres was to ensure that vulnerable people were protected.

“I will ensure the matter is reported to the department so those who are abusing the frail are brought to book. It is also important to follow up on the case to ensure that it makes it onto the court roll,” she said.

Deputy chief executive of Solidarity Helping Hand René Roux said preventing abuse of the elderly was a responsibility that included the entire community.

Roux said during a study in 2019, Solidarity Helping Hand suggested only about one-third of residents in homes for the elderly saw their families weekly.

Gauteng social services welfare development forum chair Les Sanabria said Abida’s was not registered with the department and a social worker was investigating the matter.

Department spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said her office would comment when the report was completed.