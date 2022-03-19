British Airways flight fails to land four times after Comair suspension lift

Citizen Reporter

A British Airways flight experienced technical problems and couldn’t land after four times just two days after its suspension was lifted.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Wednesday lifted its suspension on Comair, which operates the local British Airways and low-cost carrier Kulula.com.

The SACAA suspended Comair’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on last Saturday over safety-related issues, and was initially meant to last for 24 hours.

The next day, however, British Airways and Kulula flights were indefinitely suspended.

It now looks like Comair’s technical issues has not stopped to plague the airline.

On Saturday, a British Airways flight from Gqebhera to Cape Town Airport was unable to land at least four times, eNCA reported.

Comair said the airplane’s landing gear warning indication was on alerting a need for standard safety checks.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika following the incident, aviation analyst Puthego Mojapelo said the malfunction was concerning considering that Comair just regained its operating licence.

Mojapelo explained that Comair would need to file a report to SACAA on why the flight could not land.

“I’m sure CAA is going to investigate what happened there. They obviously need to give a clarification as to how come this [incident] happened and why it happened,” he said.

Investigation

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which represents a large group of Comair employees, has since called for the removal of the operator’s CEO, Glenn Orsmond.

Numsa protested outside Comair’s offices on Tuesday, handing over a memorandum to Orsmond.

Explaining its decision to suspend Comair’s operational licence, the SACAA said that it took the drastic stance “following an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the operator”.

The outcome of its investigations yielded three level 1 findings, and one level 2 finding.

A level 1 finding meant an immediate risk must be closed immediately to the SACCA, and a level 2 finding must be closed within seven days.

At the time, the SACAA said Comair’s failure to produce satisfactory evidence led to the decision to ground its flights in order to give the operator an opportunity to demonstrate that their systems are able to prevent and avert safety hazards.

Comair has faced a series of technical problems recently which – according to the SACAA – ranged from engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions, amongst others.

This is the third time since 2007 the operator has been grounded due to safety concerns.

The company is also currently under business rescue.

According to Moneyweb, Comair will require “further funding” in order “to continue with its operations on a sustainable basis”, which was revealed in a business rescue status report.

The report was published at the end of January.

It will cost estimated R700 million for Comair to restarts, according to the business rescue plan.