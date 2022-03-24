Tourism counting on the scrapping of PCR tests to boost the battered sector

Reitumetse Makwea

While it might take longer for the tourism sector to recover, several industry associations said they were relieved by adjusted level 1 regulations and that the scrapping of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirements would give it a much-needed boost.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that all travellers entering the country would need to show either proof of Covid vaccination, or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

The Flight Centre Travel Group said it was anticipating a rise in business bookings as travel became simpler and more enjoyable, especially in time for the Easter holidays “We have eagerly been waiting for this announcement for several months,” its managing director Euan McNeil said.

“We are delighted that fully vaccinated South Africans returning from their leisure or business travel overseas and international visitors no longer need to present negative PCR tests at the port of entry.”

According to the head of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa, Rosemary Anderson, the body was absolutely thrilled the compulsory PCR test had finally been lifted for vaccinated inbound travellers, after many months of campaigning for it.

“We can now say we are open for business, like our other African sister countries who really benefitted by removing the compulsory test some time before us,” Anderson said.

“Whereas our current hotel occupancy is in the 20% and 30%, countries like Botswana are already on 80% occupancy, Kenya on 85%, Namibia on 60% and Uganda is now reaching hotel occupancy levels exceeding 2019 figures.”

Anderson said the association was looking forward to the department of tourism’s celebration to relaunch SA to the world.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said: “The revisions will immediately address some challenges … and will make SA more accessible and attractive.

“Doing away with the requirement of a PCR test for all arrivals reduces the added cost and administrative burden of travelling.”