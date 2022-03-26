KZN police on high alert amid threats of violence, officer injured in Durban shootout

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are on high alert following threats of violence and criminality in the province.

It is understood that threats were circulated on social media using voice notes and other messages.

Police say officers and other security forces are prepared to react to any event which may contribute to the breakdown of law and order.

Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers will be deployed strategically to respond swiftly and deal with those who act unlawfully.

“Security forces have also taken note that a planned event at the Gugu Dlamini Park for Sunday was not approved by the eThekwini municipality as permission was not obtained by the organisers from the Parks and Recreation Department. We are appealing to those that may react to the misleading voice notes, not to partake in any activity where the laws of the country may be broken,” said Naicker.

Naicker has urged citizens to refrain from reposting voice notes and messages that they receive as some of them are obviously fake.

“Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with those found contravening the law,” Naicker said.

Foreign shopkeepers advised to stay at home

According to a report in The Witness, foreign nationals in Durban have been warned to stay at home this weekend.

This comes as a Durban branch of Operation Dudula has threatened to take to the streets on Sunday.

Posts on social media indicated that Operation Dudula intends to shut down foreign-owned shops in the city centre.

Police officer injured in Durban shootout

Meanwhile, four criminals have been arrested after a shootout in Durban on Friday afternoon.

It is understood, an off-duty police officer was attending a church service at P Section in Umlazi when he and another worshipper were accosted by the group of suspects.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala said one of the suspects attempted to steal the police officer’s firearm and a shootout ensued.

“During the shooting, the police officer was shot on the leg and thigh. Several vehicles of the congregants were also damaged. The suspects fled the scene on foot with injuries. Police officers were immediately alerted and they swiftly responded to the scene. Two suspects were found not far from the scene with gunshot wounds.”

Gwala said one of the suspects was still in possession of a firearm that was used to shoot the police officer.

“Further information was followed up on which led police to arrest two more suspects and recover a vehicle that was used in the commission of the offence. The injured suspects were taken to hospital where they are under police guard while the other two are in police custody.”

Gwala said the suspects aged between 23 and 36 are expected to appear before the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of attempted murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

