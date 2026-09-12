Kempton Park serial killer fears: Saps warns women after four bodies found

Police said the latest body was discovered on Saturday evening, 12 September, 2026.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has issued a stark warning to women in and around Kempton Park’s Rhodesfield area after the discovery of four bodies in the same vicinity over two months, raising fears of a possible serial offender.

According to police, the latest body was discovered on Saturday evening, 12 September, 2026, prompting Saps to intensify investigations.

Pattern

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said detectives have noted concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths: the women were found half‑naked, with visible bruising, and all within close proximity.

Mathe said the warning was necessary given the disturbing pattern.

“While investigations are still underway and we have not confirmed that these deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for us to issue a public warning and intensify our investigations.”

Precautions

Women in the area have been urged to take precautions.

“We are appealing to women not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas. Avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant, and where possible, travel or exercise in groups,” Mathe said.

The Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has directed the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team to investigate the cases.

The team will include detectives from specialised units such as the Murder and Robbery Unit and the Investigative Psychology Unit, led by Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Mbuso Khumalo.

Urgency

Mathe emphasised that Saps is treating the matter with urgency.

“The safety of women remains a priority for the Saps. We will not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action. Specialised resources have been mobilised to establish the circumstances surrounding these deaths and to bring those responsible to justice.”

Appeal

Saps has appealed to residents, motorists, security personnel and community members who may have observed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield or surrounding areas to come forward.

Information can be provided to Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike at 082 465 7249, or anonymously via the MySAPS App.