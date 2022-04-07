Diepsloot protests: Diepsloot calm – for now – but police on high alert

Faizel Patel

Authorities are expected to continue operations in Diepsloot following two days of volatile and violent demonstrations over illegal immigrants living in the area.

The area remained calm on Thursday following the protests.

Diepsloot residents vented their anger in the streets after a spate of murders with claims that at least seven people were killed this past weekend.

On Wednesday, police clashed with community members after meeting with the top brass of police and politicians.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, together with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, Gauteng premier David Makhura and provincial Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited Diepsloot to meet with the community leaders.

Cele pleaded with the residents to halt their protests until Friday.

“Let’s all agree on what we are going to tell the community right now. We will then on Friday listen to the broader issues that you are all raising.”

Cele also promised to heighten police presence in Diepsloot.

He said at least 30 members of the police’s tactical response team would remain in Diepsloot while 16 police vehicles would be positioned at the local police station over the next 24 hours.

“We are going to deploy the Tactical Response Team (TRT) from today until all the matters are resolved in this community.”

Cele promised to return to the area on Friday to discuss more long-term solutions.

Amid the demonstration in Diepsloot, some of the residents have accused the leader of vigilante group Operation Dudula Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini of attempting to hijack pleas for governments intervention.

Dlamini was arrested last month after his interview with KayaFM.

The case was opened by Victor Ramerafe, who was accompanied by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), after Dlamini allegedly raided the home of the 59-year-old Ramerafe, in search for drugs.

He was granted bail of R1 500 by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, its emerged that at least seven suspected undocumented foreign nationals were arrested by police in Diepsloot during overnight operations.

There are also unconfirmed reports that at least one person had been killed in an apparent mob justice incident during the overnight operations.

