JMPD officers commended for filling massive pothole to avoid accidents

Faizel Patel

Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers have been commended for coming to the aid of motorists by filling a massive pothole.

Fondile Tsatsimpe and Modise from Region C Operations were patrolling in Roodepoort on Sunday when they came across the crater on Main Reef Road next to Afrisam and at Houtkapper Street which has caused a lot of accidents and damaged many cars.

#JMPD officers Fondile, Tsatsimpe & Modise from #RegionC Operations assisting to fill a huge pothole at Main Reef Rd at the entrance of Afrisam & at Houtkapper Str, Rand Leases, Roodepoort to prevent further accidents. @MyJRA informed.



Great work done #JoburgsFinest#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/tsnJ9CSjd8— Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) April 10, 2022

The poor weather conditions have made it difficult for motorists to navigate pothole ridden roads with emergency services urging drivers to be extra cautious.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers had noticed that some vehicles were damaged due to the potholes.

“In their efforts to prevent further accidents and damage to other vehicles, officers together with members of the public filled up the potholes. Officers reported the potholes to the JMPD Radio Control Room for JRA to be notified. The Department commends the officers for taking the initiative of ensuring the safety of road users.”

Meanwhile, Emergency services were inundated with accident scenes across KwaZulu-Natal due to intense rainy conditions.

A yellow warning for widespread showers and thundershowers was issued for KZN over the weekend, with the N3 Toll Concession confirming misty and rainy conditions are continuing at Van Reenen’s Pass, and from Harrismith to Heidelberg.

KZN emergency medical services media liaison Robert Mckenzie reported at least seven fatalities and several injuries sustained from accidents occurring on Saturday and Sunday.

On the N3 highway between the Tugela Plaza and Van Reenen’s Pass in northern KZN, a fatal crash involving two trucks and a car saw one person killed on Saturday.

Three others were critically injured and were transported to hospital for further medical care.

In Gauteng, Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi has urged motorists to be cautious as the rain continue to persist.

“Most roads are wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to maintain a safe following distance and also try and avoid crossing flooded areas and low-lying bridges.”

Mulaudzi said all emergency services will remain on high alert monitoring all seven areas of the City of Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Eskom’s winter reminder: Use electricity sparingly to avoid power cuts