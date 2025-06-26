Mind the hole: Good news in Johannesburg’s pothole crisis

According to JRA, the upgrades will improve ride quality, enhance drainage, prevent new potholes from forming.

The City of Johannesburg has unveiled a R149.9 million investment to resurface key roads across the metro in the 2025/26 financial year.

This is part of a multi-pronged strategy to address its worsening pothole crisis and decaying road network.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said the funding will be used to comprehensively resurface main arterial and collector roads.

It will prioritise areas such as Kliptown, Nasrec, Eldorado Park, Ivory Park, Sandton, Soweto Highway and stretches of the M1 North and South.

“This increased budget, up from R105 million last financial year, reflects our commitment to addressing roads that have deteriorated beyond repair,” said JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi.

“We understand the immense frustration caused by the current state of the city’s roads.”

Resurfacing 85km of road

The resurfacing programme aims to upgrade 85 kilometres of road between July 2025 and June 2026.

The work follows a Visual Conditions Assessment (VCA), which flagged many of these roads as being in “very poor” condition, requiring urgent reconstruction or resurfacing.

According to JRA, the upgrades will improve ride quality, enhance drainage, prevent new potholes from forming, and extend the lifespan of the roads.

The asphalt will be supplied by JRA’s own Booysens Asphalt Plant to ensure quality and efficiency.

“We are focused on delivering tangible improvements that will alleviate the daily challenges faced by commuters,” Nyathi added.

ALSO READ: Joburg speaker removed in vote of no confidence

Coordinated repairs and reinstatement

Alongside resurfacing, JRA continues with daily pothole patching, crack sealing and deep patching.

It is also working on a regional road reinstatement programme to restore roads and sidewalks dug up during infrastructure repairs, particularly by Johannesburg Water.

A Service Level Agreement between JRA and Johannesburg Water has helped cut the reinstatement backlog by 75% of 10 000 cases in the current financial year.

ALSO READ: How Joburg plans to spend R89 billion

Long-term planning underway

MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene said the city’s road network was under pressure from more cars being on the road.

“Johannesburg’s road infrastructure, in some areas, was not designed for today’s traffic volumes. Resurfacing main arterial roads is critical to ensuring safe and efficient mobility,” he said.

Last year’s resurfacing work included projects in areas such as Kyalami Estates, Quellerina, Florida Park, Protea Glen, Birdhaven, and Suideroord.

The City said the new investment signals its ongoing commitment to safer, more reliable roads.

NOW READ: No budget, no bridge, no answers from JRA