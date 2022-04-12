WATCH: KZN Floods – Mosque collapses, several others killed in different areas

Faizel Patel

As the rain continues to wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal with more showers expected, a mosque has collapsed trapping the Muezzin (one who calls to prayer) under the rubble.

The Banu Hashim Mosque located at Lady Bruce Place in Morningside collapsed on Monday after the heavy downpours.

Officials urgently requested the use of a TLB to free the trapped Muezzin.

The video of the mosque collapse was share to The Citizen.

“We need a TLB or a Bobcat urgently. The Muezzin may be stuck underneath, he’s not answering his call (sic).”

There are also reports that the Ntuzuma Cemetery has been washed away, exposing those that have been buried there.

A Twitter user tweeted, “The Ntuzuma Cemetery has been washed away and people’s skulls are everywhere”

The Ntuzuma Cemetery has been watched away and people’s skulls are everywhere #KZNFloods— Zizi (@lungak_) April 12, 2022

According to NGO Human Aid, roads, homes, buildings have also been damaged by the torrential rains.

Spokesperson Ahmed Osman told The Citizen a number of flood victims have been housed at the NMJ Hall after their homes were washed away.

“They had to evacuate their homes. We have [people of all ages], from a month-old baby to a 99-year-old great grandmother. We have managed to arrange pre-dawn meals for those that are fasting including mattresses and clothing. We will assess … what further assistance is required.”

Can anyone send some help ???????????????? am stuck inside my place, I looked thru the window the water are flowing like a river so I can’t open the door ???????????????????????? am in chesterville Road 16 #Durban #kznfloods pic.twitter.com/u2oToKUbfJ— Maningi Madlala (@Ningiegh23) April 11, 2022

In another video, shipping containers can be seen being washed away by the floods.

NGO Gift of the Givers said they are awaiting assessments from various areas in KZN.

“We will be in attendance at the JOC Disaster Management meetings and will then intervene based on what’s required. Our condolences to families who have lost loved ones and strength to those who have suffered material losses.”

We are awaiting assessments from various areas in KZN. We will be in attendance at the JOC Disaster Management meetings and will then intervene based on what's required. Our condolences????to families who have lost loved ones and strength to those who have suffered material losses pic.twitter.com/ahR3Ns0tzl— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department is urging residents to stay off the roads and help neighbours.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the risk of flooding is getting worse in many areas.

“The provincial disaster management centre has activated support from the South African National Defence Force for them to provide aerial support where necessary. Disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas where they have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads.”

Several people have also lost their lives in the devastating floods with many more reported missing.

KZN police have also advised members of the community to phone their local police stations to report incidents including crime.

In 2019, at least 85 people died after floods ravaged the province, while in 2017 a “mega-storm” hit the city which saw low-lying areas badly including informal settlement severely damaged y the torrential rains.

