Must get! Travis Scott tickets for FNB Stadium still up for grabs

The countdown to one of the biggest music events in South Africa is officially on!

Travis Scott performs during Young Thug’s set at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Global hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott is bringing his record-breaking Circus Maximus tour to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

And the best part?

Tickets are still available.

The concert is being billed as more than just a music show; it’s set to be a high-energy, immersive experience that fans won’t forget. The Sicko Mode hitmaker’s current tour has been declared the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time, with sold-out arenas across Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Now, it’s Mzansi’s turn to rage.

Travis Scott tickets

In an unexpected move that’s thrilling fans across the country, Castle Lite is unlocking a limited batch of additional tickets, starting from only R200.

The catch?

These discounted tickets are only available for one day, making the moment even more exclusive. The aim is to make sure more South Africans get a front-row seat to history.

“This isn’t just about a concert,” said a Castle Lite spokesperson. “It’s about giving fans an unforgettable experience and removing barriers to some of the world’s biggest cultural moments.”

Fans who are in need to sign up on the official Castle Lite website, where they’ll receive an exclusive access code via email or SMS.

Castle Lite loyalists who’ve previously supported the brand are getting early bird privileges, including first dibs on tickets.

ALSO READ: Trend alert: Prada, Gucci, Dolce — Why Mzansi’s Gen Zs prefer preloved fashion

What to expect at the show

Travis Scott performs onstage during the Utopia, Circus Maximus World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 11 July 2024 in London. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation

If Travis Scott’s previous concerts are anything to go by, expect mind-blowing visuals, mammoth stage design, and a setlist packed with hits like Goosebumps, Antidote, MELTDOWN and FE!N.

Known for transforming venues into full-blown sonic playgrounds, Travis’s shows go beyond performance; they’re high-octane, emotional rollercoasters.

For South African fans, some of whom have waited years for Travis Scott to land on home soil, this isn’t just another gig. It’s a cultural moment.

So, if you haven’t secured your spot, the window is now open. Tap in, sign up, and get ready to rage, because Travis Scott is about to light up Joburg like never before.