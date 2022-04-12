KZN Floods: Train services suspended in KZN after floods wreak havoc

Faizel Patel

Train services in KwaZulu-Natal have been affected by the floods which has devastated the province.

KZN has been battered by torrential rains over the past few days which have left several people dead and many reported missing.

A number of buildings including a mosque have also collapsed with residents from some areas being evacuated to higher ground and shelters after their homes were damaged and washed away.

Lines unsafe to transport passengers

With the the roads flooded, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has also temporarily closed the Cato Ridgeline due to the heavy rains that affected the safety of trains running on that line.

Prasa said all KZN train services are currently suspended as the lines are unsafe for running trains.

It said the lines have been covered by mudslides and rubble, which makes it impossible for the safe passage of trains in these affected areas.

“This decision was taken for the safety of the commuters as well as Prasa employees. Prasa will continue to examine the lines and as soon as they are ready for the safe running of trains, they will be reopened accordingly, and the public will be notified.”



The rail agency has apologized for the suspension of services and urged commuters to seek

alternative transport where it is safe to travel.

SANDF roped in to support residents

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been roped in to provide support to residents affected by floods.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has urged residents to stay at home as heavy rains continue across the province.

“Residents residing in low-lying areas are urged to seek shelter on higher ground. Disaster management teams have opened public facilities such as community halls for those who need shelter,” Hlomuka said.

The SANDF have been dispatched in the affected areas to support the emergency medical services.

