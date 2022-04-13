In pics: KwaZulu-Natal flooding brings death and devastation

The coastal province has been lashed by destructive rains leaving a trail of destruction impacting infrastructure, homes and businesses.
1/19
A girl looks over at the covered body of a baby that was found washed up on the Ispingo Beach after the recent floods, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/19
A flooded garage in Ispingo KwaZulu-Natal after recent flooding in the area, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
3/19
Empty containers swept onto the N2 highway during floods in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/19
People cross over the washed away bridge along Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/19
A man looks at empty containers swept over during floods in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/19
People cross over the washed away bridge along Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/19
People cross over the washed away bridge along Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/19
Employees try to clear mud at a flooded garage in Ispingo KwaZulu-Natal after recent flooding in the area, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
9/19
Empty containers swept onto parts the N2 highway during floods in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/19
Lawrence Naidoo covers the body of a baby that he found washed up on the Ispingo Beach after the recent floods, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
11/19
Washed up trash at Blue Lagoon Beach after the recent floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
12/19
Washed up trash at Blue Lagoon Beach after the recent floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
13/19
A man looking for recyclable items along Blue Lagoon Beach where trash has washed up after the recent floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
14/19
Empty containers swept over during floods in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
15/19
Damaged vehicles near Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
16/19
A car can be seen submerged in water near the Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
17/19
Empty containers swept onto the N2 highway during floods in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
18/19
A man looking for recyclable items along Blue Lagoon Beach where trash has washed up after the recent floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
19/19
A man looking for recyclable items along Blue Lagoon Beach where trash has washed up after the recent floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal, 13 April 2022, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles