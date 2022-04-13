Multimedia

Jacques Nelles
Photographer
13 Apr 2022
In pics: KwaZulu-Natal flooding brings death and devastation

Photographer Jacques Nelles has documented the flooding which has claimed over 250 lives, and destroyed billions of Rand worth of infrastructure.

Employees try to clear mud at a flooded garage in Ispingo KwaZulu-Natal after recent flooding in the area, 13 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The coastal province has been lashed by destructive rains leaving a trail of destruction impacting infrastructure, homes and businesses.

