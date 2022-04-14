KZN flooding: ‘The poorest of the poor’ feeling the brunt of the disaster

Marizka Coetzer

KwaZulu-Natal has turned into a disaster zone as more disturbing and shocking footage emerged of the destruction caused by the heavy rainfall over the past few days – with more rain expected to fall.

Dramatic footage has shown houses collapsing, substations washing away, and cars and buildings under water.

Abahlali baseMjondolo movement spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi said the floods have affected the poorest of the poor the most.

“Huge numbers of people have lost their homes and possessions and are now entirely destitute. People living near rivers were worst affected. The communal garden at the eKhenana occupation has been hit the hardest. Many people have been unable to go to work,” he said.

People cross over the washed away bridge along Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Mohapi said all of the settlements were affected: eNkanini, Cato Crest, eKhenana, Ekukhanyeni, Zamokuhle, Foreman Road, Kennedy Road, Briardene, eKuphumeleleni, KwaMamsuthu (Quarry Road), Lindelani and Barcelona 2.

“In all these settlements people’s homes were washed away,” he said.

Mohapi said they were calling for organisations to assist those who were affected at this time when politicians are only interested in tenders and factional battles.

“We urgently need food, clothing, school uniforms, and building materials and blankets,” he said. “No one can be left behind.”

Sune Horn from the Everton/ Gillitts area said it has been raining nonstop the past three days.

“We have had more than 400mm of rain,” she said. Horn said they were still sleeping when her stepbrother, who lived outside in a cottage, woke them up.

“His whole cottage was under water and it poured in from underneath the doors,” she said.

Horn said they had replaced the cottage floors with laminated flooring two weeks ago, which was now beyond repair.

Horn woke up to the noise of her parents busy in the house at 10 pm.

“When I opened my door, the water was as high as my ankles,” she said. She grabbed the broom to sweep out the water that kept flowing in.

“By half-past five the following morning we gave up; there was water everywhere,” she said.

Horn said they had lived at the bottom of an uphill road so all the water poured and drained into their house.

“Every time we open the front door it’s a nightmare all over – litres and litres of water push into the house.”

Heleen Malherbe from Margate said they were currently without electricity and water due to the storm.

“But it looks like a marine drive close to the police station that flooded, the road was even closed,” she said.

Clair Campbell said the nearest badly hit area to them was the holiday town Umdloti.

“It’s about an hour’s drive from us, the footage of the damage is hectic. Amanzimtoti has also been cut off from Durban because the N2 washed away,” she said.

Campbell said the storm had not damaged any buildings in her area but the roads were flooded and trees uprooted.