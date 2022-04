While South Africa prepares to open for business, the country was hit with a fresh round of load shedding and a massive natural disaster. And while the rain has started abating, Eskom said on Thursday while load shedding was expected to stop on Friday at 5am, any further deterioration in generation capacity would see load shedding return. “There are currently 6,042 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 14,471 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said. The country’s electricity grid requires an average of 30,000MW to run properly. Chief Economist and CEO at Antswisa...

Chief Economist and CEO at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Miyelani Mkhabela said energy security was a huge challenge for South Africa and Eskom needs to bring a sustainable solution.

Mkhabela said load shedding makes South Africa an unattractive destination for investment.

“SA needs to practice proactive operational management and reduce being reactive when faced with challenges. We need to plan ahead and show that we are one of the world’s leading economies,” he said.

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu revealed that this week’s floods in KwaZulu-Natal will cost the industry millions in revenue and hundreds of jobs.

Sisulu added that many tourists have cancelled their reservations after the heavy rains and floods, with some establishments left destroyed.

Political analyst Levy Ndou said the dire state of South Africa needs strong leadership and sound decision making from the government.

For things to improve, says Ndou, the government must use the country’s resources to rebuild areas that need attention.

He said the leadership of the state needs to “rise” to the occasion.

“The character and leadership that we have in SA is being tested. If indeed we have strong leadership, it would be easier for us to overcome the situation we are facing now,” he said.

Ndou added that it is not only government that must participate in the recovery of South Africa but ordinary citizens should play a role in the form of businesses and partnerships.

“Collaborations could be the only way to find a way to assist government to rebuild SA,” he said.

