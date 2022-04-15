Fans divided by ‘uninformed’ Steve Hofmeyr’s comments on Disney and bestiality

Marizka Coetzer

Controversial Afrikaans pop musician Steve Hofmeyr has angered many South Africans with his recent comments about the LGBTIQ+ community – and possibly landed himself a half a million rand fine.

Hofmeyr caused controversy when he claimed Disney is grooming children to have sex with animals. He also believes the + in LGBTIQ+ represents bestiality.

Radio personality Rian van Heerden further stirred the pot when he commented on Hofmeyr’s claims during his afternoon show on 13 April which sparked further outrage on the already sensitive topic.

“It is actually quite simple. Hatred will not fix your problems. It won’t give you land, a job, a wife/husband, or a car. It won’t fix your marriage, make you thin, make you cleverer, or make your purple rinse permanent,” he said.

Van Heerden said many people were very angry and if you kept on showing them hate was the answer, they would follow you all the way.

“They hate already because they’re hurting and they have no idea how to make it stop. They need someone or some group to blame,” he added.

Van Heerden invited Hofmeyr to lunch to discuss their differences.

“A lesson has to be learned. We will wait for his reaction to the letter of demand by the South African Human Rights Commission,” he said.

ALSO READ: Steve Hofmeyr to face music from Human Rights Commission over Disney bestiality comments

Many of Hofmeyr’s fans have now threatened to boycott Van Heerden in response.

Earlier this week, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced steps will be taken to provide redress against Hofmeyr relating to utterances made against the LGBTIQ+ community on social media.

“On 2 April the SAHRC was alerted to concerning remarks made by Hofmeyr on social media relating to the LGBTIQ+ community,” SAHRC Provincial Manager, Dr Eileen Carter, said.

“Where my generation learned to talk to mice, ducks, and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks, and dogs,” Hofmeyr claimed.

The commission demanded Hofmeyr pay a fine of R500,000, apologise, do community service, and attend a workshop about diversity.

Social media influencer Craig du Toit Nel said the subject of LGBTIQ+ was close to his heart.

“I have always been a fan of Hofmeyr but I am disappointed in what he said. What he said was so wrong on many levels,” he said.

Du Toit Nel said Hofmeyr had an enormous following which he could use for good instead.

“I represent a minority group that has been done so many times for so many years. We are the minority group that has made the least advancement over the years because of people like Hofmeyr and his claims,” he said.

Du Toit Nel said negative comments set the community back.

“Just as we thought we made progression through Disney we are slapped with remarks by Hofmeyr, that hurts,” he said.

He added everyone had a right to an opinion as long as it didn’t hurt others.

“Look at the story of The Princess and the Frog, it’s a straight story but Hofmeyr said nothing about that,” he said.

LGBTIQ+ artist and mental health worker Marco du Plessis said there was no willingness to understand.

“The SAHRC can only do so much if there is no willingness,” he said.

Du Plessis added freedom of speech has been a longstanding debate and unless those parameters become clear, there will be another news story next month about the same stuff over and over again.

“Mandela said it, the only cure for ignorance is education, and education in all forms in SA is lacking,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Steve Hofmeyr’s backhanded apology to gay community

Pauline Kempster-Britz said she has always been a Hofmeyr fan and loved his music and bad boy attitude.

Kempster-Britz said she also grew up in a conservative Afrikaans household and only came out of the closet at the age of 40.

“Where in life do you grab the cat by the tail and make assumptions about a topic you don’t know much about?” she asked.

Kempster-Britz said everyone deserved a place in the sun, whether it was interracial, same-sex couples, or whatever floats your boat.

“Since I met my wife I’ve never been happier,” she said.

LGBTIQ+ artist Miloh Ramai said he has never been a fan of Hofmeyr.

“He is very uninformed and it’s not his fault, but it’s a mindset,” he said.

Ramai said homophobia was a learned behaviour.

“Growing up, we were told m*****s go to hell,” he said.

Ramai said Hofmeyr may be intelligent but needed to listen and understand what others have gone through.

“He has a social responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media was buzzing and divided by Hofmeyr’s claims about Disney.

Zalmarie Wagenaar said there was a lot of hatred towards the community because of people such as Hofmeyr.

“Love is love, why do people want to judge,” Wagenaar said.

Nelmarie du Plessis said she doesn’t have time for Hofmeyr who was racist and homophobic.

“He cannot just say what he wants to,” she said.

Devon, Hofmeyer’s son, said he would respond at a later stage on behalf of Hofmeyr.

marizkac@citizen.co.za