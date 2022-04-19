Minister Patricia de Lille to visit KZN flood sites

Citizen Reporter

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, and Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet, will today inspect damages caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Management representatives of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) entities in the built environment as well as Infrastructure South Africa head, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and his team, will join the minister to assess the damage and formulate a plan to build bridges and repair damaged buildings.

So far around 50 government owned buildings have been affected by flooding, SAnews.gov.za reported.

Last week, parts of KwaZulu-Natal received between 200 and 400 millimetres of rainfall in a 24-hour period, which led to deadly floods in parts of the province.

Cabinet has declared a National State of Disaster in response to the floods, which have caused widespread damage in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

In an address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 443 people have lost their lives in KwaZulu-Natal, with approximately 48 people still missing or unaccounted for.

One death has also been reported in the Eastern Cape.

The entire eThekwini metro and the districts of iLembe, Ugu, King Cetshwayo and uMgungundlovu were reported as being the most affected by the floods.

The President noted extensive damage to public infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, police stations and magistrates’ courts.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, his deputy Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, and KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane will also be conducting site visits to health facilities in the province to assess the extent of the damage caused by the recent floods.