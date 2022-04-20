MSC Foundation donates a R1 million to KZN flood relief efforts

Faizel Patel

As mop up and relief operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Foundation has announced that it will be donating one million rand to flood relief efforts in the province.

At least 448 people have died in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal which led to widespread devastation and has been described as the deadliest ever natural disaster in the province.

The latest figure was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday during an address to the nation announced that that South Africa would return to a national state of disaster, in response to the devastating floods.

The MSC Foundation said it will be providing relief to the affected communities in the form of food parcels, blankets, and other necessities to be distributed through reputable NGO’s in KZN.

Ross Volk, MD of MSC Cruises South Africa said the MSC Orchestra and two MSC Cargo vessels which are currently operating out of Durban, will also be donating water to affected communities from the ship’s onboard water treatment plants.

“The KZN community is one that is close to our hearts at the MSC Group, as we have a large base in the Province and have invested heavily here, most recently with the new KwaZulu Cruise Terminal. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families who have been affected by this devastation and our condolences go out to those that have lost loved ones during this period.”

The MSC Foundation said it is uniquely placed to respond promptly and effectively to emergency and disaster situations on every continent, while also acting as a catalyst for relief and rebuilding efforts thanks to MSC’s global reach, with offices and network in 150 countries worldwide.

Ramaphosa said it is going to take a massive effort, drawing on the resources and capabilities of the entire nation, to recover from the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

