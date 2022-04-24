ANC slams reports that Jessie Duarte has died

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress ( ANC) has assured South Africans that its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is alive and well, labeling Sunday reports that she has died as fake.

The party said it was shocked to learn of fake news messages on social media that Duarte has died.

It said Duarte had been ill for some time, but was on the road to recovery.

“These fake news messages are very inhumane, barbaric, inconsiderate and very hurting to the person of the DSG, her family, friends, comrades as well as to the broader mass democratic movement. The ANC is encouraged by the DSG, comrade Duarte’s display of strength on a daily basis and look forward to her imminent return to office.”

Treasurer Paul Mashatile has since been seconded to the secretary-general’s office following Duarte’s illness.

Duarte had been running secretary-general Ace Magashule office after the latter was suspended over the multiple counts of corruption acharges he is facing in court.

The party has called on those circulating the messages to refrain from doing so as they caused unnecessary panic within the movement and among Duarte’s family, friends and colleagues.

“However, should the peddlers of the misleading rumors persist, the ANC will be left with no choice but to approach relevant authorities to investigate the origins and accordingly act upon those responsible. We are appreciative of the continued support that the family is giving to the deputy secretary-general.”

Meanwhile, the governing party said it would convene an NEC meeting on Sunday to process policy discussion documents. Amongst the regional and provincial conferences this year, the ANC is also preparing for the national policy conference, which was postponed last year due to Covid-19.

The Eastern Cape is expected to hold its anticipated provincial conference from 6 until 8 May.

ANC provincial task team coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi said a working committee had resolved to reschedule the provincial conference pending the resolution of all outstanding disputes emanating from the branches.

The disputes are before the national dispute resolution committee at Luthuli House.

According to Ngcukayitobi, the province managed to process 160 disputes, with only two outstanding.

