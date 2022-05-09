Eskom’s Group Executive for Generation, Philip Dukashe quits

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that its Group Executive for Generation, Phillip Dukashe has resigned.

The parastatal made the announcement on Monday.

Eskom said Dukashe’s last day will be on 31 May 2022.

“In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, Mr Dukashe has cited the critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities. Phillip leaves behind a competent team to ensure the sustainability of the Generation Division.”

Eskom said Rhulani Mathebula will act in the interim as the Group Executive for Generation while the

the recruitment process is initiated.

“Rhulani is a seasoned Power Station General Manager and had acted as Group Executive Generation prior to Phillip’s appointment. We salute Phillip for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable.”

Eskom said Dukashe’s vast institutional knowledge, executive leadership and experience created stability in the Generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around Generation’s poor performance.

Meanwhile, Eskom has warned of possible load shedding on Monday evening should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

The utility has advised citizens to use electricity wisely from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 10 pm to ease the burden on the power stations.

The utility said the power system has recovered and can meet demands during the day but added that the power is likely to be constrained during the evening which may lead to load shedding.

“The power system will be severely constrained during the evening peaks, with the possibility of load shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.”

Eskom suspended load shedding on Friday after recovery of the system following severe constraints.

