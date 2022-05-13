Marizka Coetzer
‘SA is losing the fight against GBV,’ says Soul City institute

The Institute chief executive Phinah Kodisang said GBV would not go away any time soon.

The battle against gender-based violence (GBV) is being lost as the courtrooms across the country are flooded with cases of murder, rape and abuse. Soul City Institute for Social Justice chief executive Phinah Kodisang said GBV would not go away any time soon. “People are desensitised and only start reacting again when there is a case like we saw last week with Hillary Gardee’s murder,” she said. Kodisang said there was no longer a shortage of rape kits because the GBV fund had started rolling money out to organisations like Soul City that acted as intermediaries for it. “While resources...

