ANC calls for unity in Musa Dladla region

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is pleading with the general membership to unite and rebuild the lost ground in Musa Dladla Region.

The third-largest region kicks off its 8th Regional Elective Conference at Meet Mekaar Resort, uMfolozi Sub-Region on the northern coast of the province.

Provincial Executive Committee member and Provincial Working Committee member Bongi Sithole-Moloi, urged members to introspect on what transpired during the 2021 local government elections.

“Branches need to introspect on what made the ANC lose the district and all its local municipalities. Delegates must be thorough and honest in discussing policy issues in commissions in order to identify and rectify mistakes.” Sithole-Moloi said.

Sithole-Moloi called for unity within the governing party and asked members to rally behind the regional leaders who will emerge.

“We are hoping to emerge in this conference united, full of strength and zeal to go and work at branch level for the ANC,” she said.

National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nathi Mthethwa and other members of the PEC are in attendance.

The Conference is expected to nominate and vote for the new leadership collective later tonight (Saturday).

The results can be expected by Sunday afternoon.

