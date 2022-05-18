Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away

Faizel Patel

The former mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Moerane has passed away.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile made the announcement during an urgent media briefing outside the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“The Moerane family is extremely saddened over the untimely passing of their son and father Mpho Moerane following his involvement in a car accident. Comrade Mpho was admitted at the intensive care unit section of this hospital were he received maximum expert medical treatment, support and care around the clock for injuries he sustained.”

“He sadly did not respond positively to treatment and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we confirm that we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon. His passing has deeply pained us; let me add that he was certified dead 5:54pm,” Maile said.

Maile said Moerane will be missed.

“Mpho was a well-known activist, full of life, determined and committed to work for his community. The family would like to acknowledge the continued outpouring messages of support by the public and formations. We appeal that at this moment, his family be afforded the time and space to reflect and reconcile on overcoming this tragedy.”

He was involved in an accident last Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, south of Joburg.

Moerane had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for a week after the accident.

Moerane was born in Alexandra township and served as mayor of the City of Johannesburg between 1 October 2021 and 22 November 2021 after the death of Jolidee Matongo, who himself had stepped in following the passing of Geoff Makhubo.

Moerane leaves behind his wife, Fikile, and four children.

Maile said details regarding his memorial service and funeral will be announced to the public in due course.

