Twelve killed, several others injured in three seperate accidents

Faizel Patel

Twelve people have died and several others injured in three separate accidents.

In the first accident, three people were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a Fortuner and a bakkie on the N1, in the Bylsteel area, north of Polokwane on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Ross Campbell said the driver from the bakkie was still on-scene but declined transportation.

“Six patients from the Fortuner, which was found off the side of the road, were still on-scene. One female and one male, both believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, were found on the ground behind the vehicle – they showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival.”

“A second female of around the same age was found entrapped in the Fortuner in a critical condition. Provincial Rescue were busy with her extraction when she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. She was also declared dead,” Campbell said.

Campbell added that a 29-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries and required Advanced Life Support interventions to stabilise his condition before being transported to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for further care by ER24.

“A 3-year-old toddler was also found in a serious condition and treated and transported to the same hospital by another private service on scene, Campbell said.”

In the second accident, a woman in her 30’s was killed and three others suffered serious to critical injuries in a single-vehicle rollover in the ZZ2 area, north of Polokwane on Friday night.

Campbell said a 33-year-old woman was found to be in a critical condition and was treated using advanced life support interventions before being transported to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for further care.

“Two other patients were found in a serious condition and were treated and transported by another Emergency Medical Service on the scene. The driver of the vehicle declined transportation to hospital.”

Meanwhile, eight people also died in a head-on collision on the N2 outside Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

It’s understood an Opel Corsa Lite was carrying six occupants and a taxi crashed into each other on Friday night.

Seven people died on the scene while another passenger succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Authorities were on scene for further investiagtions.

ALSO READ: Reckless driving: The 234km/h Limpopo speedster should be made an example