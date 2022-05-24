Two children die in shack fire in Orange Farm

Faizel Patel

Two children have died in a shack fire, south of Johannesburg.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said they responded to the blaze on Monday evening at about 8pm in Orange Farm, Driezik extension 4.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire was caused by a lit candle which was left unattended.

“The mother of the three children survived the incident unharmed as she is believed to have gone to the nearby shops to buy more candles as there was no electricity in the area when the fire happened,” said Mulaudzi.

“The two young children, aged between two and four, succumbed to smoke inhalation and lost their lives during the fire incident,” Mulaudzi said.

“The other sibling, a seven-year-old boy, sustained minor burn injuries and received medical care on the scene. He was later transported to the nearest health care facility for further medical care.”

Mulaudzi said the cold weather conditions across the country has forced residents to warm themselves, in the process making themselves vulnerable to fire incidents.

“We therefore would like to urge our residents, especially adults and parents, to make sure that all heating devices such as heaters, paraffin stoves, candles, imbaulas, are not left unattended or with young children while in use so that we can prevent fire incidents like this one.”

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg will also be intensifying its community outreach programmes to give residents life and fire safety information.

Meanwhile, the cold snap across South Africa has been exacerbated by the continuing rolling blackouts by Eskom.

On Sunday the parastatal announced that stage 2 load shedding would continue for the rest of the week from 5pm until 10pm.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility would limit the rolling blackouts to evening peak time.

The low temperatures are likely to put more pressure on the grid as South Africans use electrical heating appliances to keep warm.

