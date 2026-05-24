Body discovered amid Rubble after massive Pretoria shack fire [VIDEO]

Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 150 shacks were affected by the fire.

Authorities have found a body under rubble during mop-up operations following a multiple-shack fire incident in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the multiple-shack blaze at the Plastic View Informal Settlement in Moreleta Park on Sunday morning.

Distress call

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters received a distress call about multiple shacks on fire just after 6am.

“The Emergency Communication Centre immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Central, Silverton, Erasmuskloof and Mamelodi Fire Stations to the scene.

“Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 150 shacks were affected by the fire. Assessments are currently underway to determine the full extent of the damage and the number of families displaced by the incident,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

Body

Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters worked “swiftly” to contain and extinguish the massive blaze to prevent the fire from spreading further within the informal settlement and causing more damage.

“During the search and recovery operations, firefighters discovered a body among the debris. The person was unfortunately unable to evacuate when the fire started. As mop-up operations continue, emergency personnel will continue searching the affected area to ensure that all residents are accounted for.”

Investigations

Radebe-Kgiba said the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Preliminary investigations will be conducted once firefighting operations have been completed and the scene has been declared safe. Disaster Risk Management will conduct assessments to determine the extent of the damage and provide the necessary assistance to affected families.

Emergency Services Department would like to remind residents to exercise caution when using electrical appliances, open flames, candles, paraffin stoves, and heating devices, especially during the winter season when the risk of residential fires increases,” Radebe-Kgiba said.

Radebe-Kgiba urged residents to be vigilant and to immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.