Petrol price: EFF to hold consultations with ‘key stakeholders’ to consider national shutdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced that it will engage in consultations with key stakeholders to ponder on a national shutdown against the fuel price hike announced on Tuesday.

According to the party, the shutdown will hold until the government makes an intervention in lowering the price of fuel.

The party said that it was not shocked by the increase as it believes that the government did not have “a practical and believable plan to address the rising cost of living in the short and medium-term or even the long term”.

“The reality is that workers and poor households are left to deal with drastic increases in food, petrol, electricity and housing costs on their own when the ruling party uses state resources to serve only their interests,” reads the statement released on Tuesday.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

From Wednesday, 1 June, motorists will fork out R2.43 more for petrol (per litre for 93 octane), while 95 octane will increase by R2.33 per litre.

The prices of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by R1.10 per litre, while diesel (0.005% sulphur) increased by R1.07 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will now cast R1.56 more per litre. The price of LP gas decreases by 51 cents per kg.