WATCH: Two injured as plane makes emergency landing on Stellenbosch road

Citizen Reporter

A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

No fatalities were recorded, but two people inside the plane were injured.

The one sustained serious injuries while the other escaped with minor injuries, according to ER24.

The medics said they arrived on the scene to find the wrecked aircraft in the middle of the road.

They found two men seated near the plane.

“The patients were treated and provided with pain-relief medication before being transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch for urgent care,” said ER24.