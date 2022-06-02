Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
2 Jun 2022
6:22 am
South Africa

Consumers warned to start saving for worse times ahead

The inflation rate and food prices will also rise in coming months.

Picture: iStock
Experts have warned the winter cold could add to the strain caused by fuel price rises and suggest consumers start saving to survive the crunch. This followed the extension of the temporary reduction in the fuel levy by government hours before the monthly price hike was due at midnight. The relief kept the general fuel levy cut by R1.50 per litre for June and 75c/l in July before the full levy of R3.85/l resumes in August. Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said motorists, commuters, businesses and the economy desperately needed the relief. ALSO READ: Renewed concern: Food prices...

