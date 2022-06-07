Saps condemns old video calling for shutdown of KZN police stations on 16 June

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal Saps condemned the circulation of a video threatening a police station shutdown in the province on Thursday, 16 June 2022.

It is understood the video allegedly features Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini saying the group would come with locks and chains to close all police stations in the country.

KZN police station shutdown

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is an old video and is being circulated on social media again to cause panic.

Naicker urged people to refrain from sharing the video.

“Whilst we are aware that this is an old video, we appeal to members of the public to refrain from circulating this video as this will be playing into the hands of mischievous individuals who clearly want to spread panic amongst the community.”

“We want to reassure the public that we will not allow anyone to close any police station in this province. And we will act decisively if any attempts are made to disrupt services offered to the community at our police stations,” Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi also condemned the circulation of a video.

In March, threats of violence and criminality in the province were circulated on social media using voice notes and other messages.

Police said officers and other security forces were prepared to react to any event which may contribute to the breakdown of law and order.

Zikalala files crimen injuria case

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala opened a criminal case at the Durban Central Police Station against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu for assault and crimen injuria.

This comes after an incident that took place during the Ingoma Kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

According to the KZN provincial government, there has been a series of recent episodes during which Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at Zikalala without justification or provocation.

The KZN government said as a public servant and private individual, Zikalala reserves all rights applicable to him in terms of the Constitution.

