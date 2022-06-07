NPA decides against prosecuting Billy Downer, but Zuma given lifeline

Molefe Seeletsa

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given former president Jacob Zuma the green-light to pursue private prosecution against state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma has been issued with a nolle prosequi certificate – which allows someone with direct interest in a case to pursue private prosecution – by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN).

The certificate comes after the NPA decided to decline Zuma’s request to prosecution Downer citing lack of evidence on the matter.

“Mr Zuma has the right to pursue a private prosecution and due process should be followed. Advocate Downer will of course defend himself in terms of the various legal remedies available to him.

“The NPA will support Advocate Downer in defending himself against what we consider to be an abusive private prosecution,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said on Tuesday.

The former president has sought to remove Downer from his corruption case.

This is a developing story